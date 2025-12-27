A viral video, now widely surfacing across multiple platforms, shows eight girls standing near a sewage canal on what appears to be an ordinary day. Most of them remain spectators, but two girls suddenly become involved in a heated physical fight. Within seconds, the argument escalates, and amid the struggle, one of the girls loses her balance and plunges into the canal.

Here’s the viral video:

The scene quickly turns chaotic. Panic-stricken shouts and screams are audible as the others rush toward the canal’s edge, trying to understand what has happened. The video abruptly ends soon after, leaving the girl’s condition unknown and viewers visibly shaken.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the viral video:

One comment read, “Ye sport kahan hota hai? I want ticket options,” while another quipped, “Yes Instagram, I am interested,” as if the platform itself had recommended the chaos. A third comment jokingly summed up the scene as, “Me with badi behen,” drawing laughs for its relatable sibling-energy vibe.

