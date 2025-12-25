Have you ever been cruising on your scooter and suddenly found yourself in a high-speed chase with a local street dog? It’s a scary moment that can lead to serious accidents. But a recent viral video is taking the internet by storm, showing a rider who found the perfect way to stay safe while on two wheels.

The footage, which has already clocked nearly 1 million views, captures a lone rider navigating a typical road. Just as expected, a local street dog begins a high-speed pursuit, barking and snapping at the scooter’s wheels. Usually, this is where the panic sets in — but this rider had an ace up his sleeve, or rather, a “secret weapon” sitting right between his feet.

Here’s the viral video:

Bro sent his pokemon for battle 🗿🗿 pic.twitter.com/jwK2Acj3km — Harry  (@hariom5sharma) December 24, 2025

As the street dog lunges forward, the man’s pet dog — who was calmly hitching a ride — suddenly transforms into an elite security detail. Without hesitating, the pet leaps into action from the moving scooter. It lets out a fierce defensive bark, charging back at the aggressor and forcing the street dog to tuck tail and run.

The internet is absolutely losing it over the pet’s bravery. In this viral video, the scene repeats itself multiple times. Every time a new group of street dogs tries to corner the rider, his loyal companion stands his ground, shielding his human from harm. It’s a masterclass in loyalty that has earned the clip over 60,000 likes and counting.

PNN