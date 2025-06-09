Every day, some strange video goes viral in the world of social media, but the scene that has come to light today has truly shaken the internet. In the viral video, a woman is seen with eight partings in her hair each filled with sindoor, as is traditional in Hindu marriages.

This isn’t a makeup trend. The woman claims to have eight husbands, and surprisingly, she says she loves all of them equally. As soon as this video surfaced, viewers were stunned. Some are calling it a true poly-love revolution, while others say the woman is running a “democracy of love,” where each husband has an equal seat.

In the video, the woman calmly and confidently explains that she hasn’t married just one man but eight and she loves them all equally. According to her, love isn’t something to be divided, but an art to be maintained. Her words and attitude have left many bachelors completely speechless.

The video was shared by an Instagram account named @mushraffbhaijaan and has garnered millions of views and thousands of likes so far. Social media users are flooding the comments with reactions. One wrote, “This woman is running Operation Sindoor.” Another said, “Sister, I have no words for you.” A third added, “She’s just a loyal bandi, brother!”