A video of an assault on a Karnataka bus conductor has surfaced from Pavagada, Karnataka. Reports suggest that some passengers were seated on the bus when a woman in the group was caught chewing paan and spitting inside the bus. When the conductor objected, he was dragged off the bus and brutally beaten by the group.

The KSRTC bus was traveling from Pavagada to Tumkur, carrying six passengers, including two women from Pavagada. All six intended to travel to Bengaluru. The conductor informed them that the bus was not heading to Bengaluru and asked them to disembark.

Meanwhile, one of the female passengers spat inside the bus. When the conductor confronted her and asked her to clean it up, a dispute broke out. This escalated into a physical assault, with the woman’s family members attacking the conductor.

An incident has come to light where a woman in an #KSRTC bus was spitting out betel leaves and lime. Upon noticing this, the conductor questioned her, and this led to a heated argument, with the passengers physically assaulting the conductor. The KSRTC bus was heading from… pic.twitter.com/CzkVw8Avr0 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 14, 2025

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @HateDetectors. The footage shows the conductor questioning the woman after he saw her spitting. When he insisted that she clean up the mess, her companions became aggressive. They allegedly grabbed him by the collar, pulled him out of the bus, and physically assaulted him.

Anil Kumar, a conductor from the Pavagada KSRTC depot, reported the incident to the Pavagada police station after the attack. Following his complaint, the police arrested four individuals, including a woman. The entire incident, which took place in Pavagada town in Tumkur district, was captured on a passenger’s mobile phone.