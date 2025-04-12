A CCTV video from a retail store has set social media ablaze after capturing an unexpected turn of events involving a woman, her husband, and an alleged groper in red.

The viral video, which surfaced on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), has sparked divided opinions online and garnered thousands of views within hours.

The viral footage opens with a woman dressed in red exiting the store. As she walks past a couple near the exit door, she unexpectedly reaches out and grabs the man’s private parts. For a moment, there is stunned silence as the man’s wife processes what just happened — before all hell breaks loose.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘I Post Forbidden Videos.’

Woman grabs a guy by the nuts and his wife loses it pic.twitter.com/WouWe1dDOh — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) April 9, 2025

In a blink-and-you-will-miss-it moment, the wife lands a swift smack across the red-clad woman’s face, knocking her to the floor. What follows is sheer mayhem. The wife, clearly seeing red, turns to her husband and slaps him too, perhaps for not reacting fast enough or for appearing stunned instead of outraged.

But the drama doesn’t stop there.

As the woman in red tries to lift herself using the arm of another bystander, the enraged wife charges back and delivers another thunderous slap. It’s a scene straight out of a soap opera — with raw emotion, chaos, and crowd reactions all captured on CCTV.

Users on X are divided- some praise the wife for not turning a blind eye and others criticise her for slapping her husband. Whatever your take, one thing’s for sure: this showdown is one for the books.

PNN