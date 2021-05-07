New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have donated Rs 2 crore to a fund-raising project. They have done so to support India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The aim of the project is raise a total of Rs 7 crore. Virat Kohli and Anushka are raising money through crowd-funding platform ‘Ketto’.

“…Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are aiming to raise Rs 7 crore for COVID relief in India,” a press release from the company stated.

“They are kick-starting a fundraising campaign #InThisTogether on the crowd-funding platform ‘Ketto’. They are putting Rs 2 crore for this initiative,” the statement added.

The campaign will run for seven days on ‘Ketto’. The proceeds will be directed to ACT Grants, the implementation partner. It will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicine facilities all through the pandemic.

“We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of India. Our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year,” Kohli said in a statement.

The Indian captain said that he and his wife had tried to help as many people as possible in their fight against the virus. “We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic. Now India needs support more than eve. We are starting this fund-raiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this,” Kohli added.

Anushka said it has been painful to watch the suffering of people as the India’s healthcare system struggled to cope with the case load.

“Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through. We hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing,” she said.