Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is happy with the replacements his franchise has got for the second phase of the IPL. He said the replacement players coming in have great skillsets. Virat Kohli added that he is very excited to see them with the whole group in practice sessions.

Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen, Kane Richardson and Washington Sundar are unavailable for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE due to various reasons. So RCB have roped in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Tim David, George Garton and Akash Deep as their replacements.

“I have been in touch with everyone. We have had discussions over the last month or so, a little longer with the replacements and who’s coming, who’s not. Eventually, we ended up replacing our key players with some top-quality cricketers. Our key players will be missed and they are a part of the family. However, the people coming in have some great skillsets, especially in these conditions. I am very excited to see them with the whole group at practice and very excited to resume a very good season that we started last time around,” said Kohli in a video posted by the franchise Monday.

Kohli is excited about moving into a phase of T20 cricket domestically as well as internationally for the next one-and-a-half months. “Heading into the T20 phase, I think it is going to be a very exciting phase and every important one for us at RCB and then for the Indian team in the World Cup as well,” Kohli pointed out.

The Indian skipper pointed out landing in UAE earlier than expected after the cancellation of fifth Test at Manchester is ‘unfortunate’. However with Covid in place, things are very uncertain. So, anything can happen at any time. Hopefully we are able to maintain a good, strong secure environment and have a quality IPL and then onto the World Cup,” Kohli stated.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj sounded excited on linking up with RCB team here and the second leg ahead. “Joining RCB family after so many days. I am very excited. We are in a good position on the points table so it will be a lot of fun. We have very good player replacements so looking forward to it. To be honest my career picked up from here so I am very excited to be back. In Australia series where I was the leading wicket-taker, I am ready to take on a similar responsibility,” said Siraj.

Kohli and Siraj are now under mandatory hotel quarantine of six days after arriving here Sunday. RCB are at third place in points table with 10 points from seven matches. They will commence their second leg of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi September 20.