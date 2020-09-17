Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli maintained the top rank in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. The rankings saw England’s Jonny Bairstow breaking into the top-10 following his century Wednesday against Australia in the ODI series.

Kohli (871 points) and his deputy Rohit Sharma (855 points, ranked second) are out of action for some time due to COVID-19 forced break but they have kept intact their positions.

The previous best for the 30-year-old Bairstow was ninth in October 2018. He is now within 23 points of his career-best rating points of 777. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey after their hundreds in a series-winning cause also made gains in the ranking charts.

Maxwell has gained five places to take joint 26th position along with Paul Stirling of Ireland. Carey comes in next after his total of 152 runs elevated him 11 places to a career-best 28th position.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is a major gainer in the rankings for bowlers. He has advanced three places to a career-best fourth position after finishing with six wickets in the series. New Zealand’s Trent Boult and India’s Jasprit Bumrah are current occupying the top two slots.

Woakes is also second in the list of all-rounders after also notching 89 runs in the series against Australia including a half century Wednesday. His compatriot Ben Stokes is among those he has overtaken to reach within 20 points of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has returned to the top 10 for the first time in nearly two years. He has moved up from 15th to eighth position.

Five-time World champions Australia collected 20 points from their first series of the Super League, introduced to add context to bilateral ODI series. The top seven teams from the Super League and hosts India book direct spots for the 2023 World Cup.

England lead the points table but are the only team to have played two series. They won 2-1 at home against Ireland early on in the championship. India manage to hold onto their second position.