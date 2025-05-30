Chandigarh: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli is synonymous with excitement, and that energy was on full display during Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During the match, when Musheer Khan came in as an Impact Substitute following a complete top and middle-order collapse, Kohli allegedly sledged him relentlessly.
Musheer, the younger brother of India’s Test batter Sarfaraz Khan, made his IPL debut in the high-stakes match as an Impact Substitute. As he arrived on the field, Kohli was seen calling him a “water-boy,” referencing the fact that Musheer had delivered drinks to teammates just a few overs earlier.
A fan wrote on social media: “Pointing at debutant Musheer Khan, Virat Kohli said that he serves water. This is shameful.”
Another user commented: “Did anyone else notice Virat Kohli’s lip-sync and expressions when Musheer Khan was taking guard? If true, this is amazing even by his standards. Definitely not the best behaviour from a ‘sports legend’.”
Kohli’s comment, reportedly “yeh paani pilata hai,” while pointing toward Musheer, has sparked debate online. Supporters of Kohli are calling the outrage an overreaction.
One fan defended him, writing: “A few overs ago, Musheer brought drinks during a timeout. Kohli was just saying that he had delivered water minutes ago and now had to come out to bat. People are so blinded by their hatred for Kohli that they make things up in their minds.”
In the match, Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma took three wickets each, while Yash Dayal picked up two. Chasing the modest target, RCB won by eight wickets and secured their place in the final, scheduled for June 3.
Punjab Kings will now have to win Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Eliminator to make it to the final.