Chandigarh: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli is synonymous with excitement, and that energy was on full display during Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During the match, when Musheer Khan came in as an Impact Substitute following a complete top and middle-order collapse, Kohli allegedly sledged him relentlessly.

Musheer, the younger brother of India’s Test batter Sarfaraz Khan, made his IPL debut in the high-stakes match as an Impact Substitute. As he arrived on the field, Kohli was seen calling him a “water-boy,” referencing the fact that Musheer had delivered drinks to teammates just a few overs earlier.

A fan wrote on social media: “Pointing at debutant Musheer Khan, Virat Kohli said that he serves water. This is shameful.”

Another user commented: “Did anyone else notice Virat Kohli’s lip-sync and expressions when Musheer Khan was taking guard? If true, this is amazing even by his standards. Definitely not the best behaviour from a ‘sports legend’.”

Kohli saying "yeh paani pilata hai" while pointing towards debutant Musheer Khan. Shameful. https://t.co/XgqQXzeAWK — Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) May 29, 2025

Kohli’s comment, reportedly “yeh paani pilata hai,” while pointing toward Musheer, has sparked debate online. Supporters of Kohli are calling the outrage an overreaction.

Did anyone else notice the (probable) lip-sync and gestures from Virat Kohli when Musheer Khan was taking guard? If true, that’s surprising even by his own standards. Definitely not the best demeanour from a 'legend of the game.'#IPL2025 #PBKSvRCB @PunjabKingsIPL @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/8fQNodGWRD — Siddhesh Khirwadkar (@sid_khirwadkar) May 29, 2025

One fan defended him, writing: “A few overs ago, Musheer brought drinks during a timeout. Kohli was just saying that he had delivered water minutes ago and now had to come out to bat. People are so blinded by their hatred for Kohli that they make things up in their minds.”

Few overs ago, Musheer brought drinks in timeout.

So Kohli was saying that just few minutes ago he was bringing water and now he had to come to bat. You people are so blind in your hate for Kohli that you make up things in your mind. https://t.co/JQYLlY299X — nitin (@Nitin__10) May 29, 2025

People are reacting without knowing the full story. This video has gone viral on WhatsApp, but no one bothered to understand the context. Kohli was just surprised because Musheer had brought drinks a few minutes ago, and now he was batting, that’s it. https://t.co/Q95NiXeqzw — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) May 29, 2025

In the match, Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma took three wickets each, while Yash Dayal picked up two. Chasing the modest target, RCB won by eight wickets and secured their place in the final, scheduled for June 3.

Punjab Kings will now have to win Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Eliminator to make it to the final.