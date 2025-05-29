The first qualifier match of IPL 2025 will be played today between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium. Notably, Punjab is the table topper, while Bangalore finished at second. RCB has never reached the final since 2016 and has never won the title. Bangalore has a chance to end its 17-year title drought, but there is a rule due to which the dream of RCB and its fans can be shattered again.

RCB’s dream will be shattered!

Punjab Kings is on its way to create history, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2014. On the other hand, Bangalore also wants to win the title for the first time. If the Punjab-Bengaluru match is called off due to rain or any other reason, then RCB’s problem will increase.

IPL rules state that if the first qualifier match is cancelled, Punjab Kings will qualify for the final due to better points/net run rate in the points table. Both RCB and Punjab had 19 points each, but Punjab’s net run rate is (+0.372) while Bangalore’s s net run rate is (+0.301).

In such a situation, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s dream of becoming the champion will be in trouble, but the hope of reaching the final will not end completely. If the qualifier match is cancelled, Punjab will reach the final directly. On the other hand, RCB will get a second chance to reach the final due to being in the top-2 of the points table. In case of losing against Punjab, it will face the team that wins the eliminator; the winner of this will go to the final.

Both Punjab and Bangalore are in great form. RCB has lost just one match in the last 7 matches, while Punjab Kings have also lost just one match in the last 6 matches.