Kendrapara: The district has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections while infection among kids is also rising. The number of infections has touched 877 in the last 13 days while 99 cases have been reported in last 24 hours.

Out of 877 cases, 45 are children aged below 15 years. This has become a cause of concern for people and health officials, a report said.

Some citizens expressed concern over the rising trend of infection while campaign for panchayat elections is underway. They observed that the rate of infection will be alarming, if social distancing and safety norms are not followed during electioneering.

They apprehended that post-poll Covid situation may go out of control, if the administration doesn’t enforce Covid-19 protocols strictly.

Social activists Sunil Kumar Gantayat, Pratap Kumar Tripathy, Pratap Kumar Padhi and Amarbar Biswal alleged that vaccination has not yet been completed.

“Infection among kids has been a major concern for us. All have to take precautions against transmission. Holding elections without adhering to Covid protocols will be disastrous,” they noted.

As for the issue, sub-collector Niranjan Behera said that Covid guidelines are a priority at this juncture.

PNN