Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl Monday. Virat took to twitter and shared the news. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma received congratulatory messages from around the world.

After hearing this, the fans constantly want to know the name of their daughter.

According to a report in PeepingMoon, the newborn has been named ‘Anvi’. It is made up of the names of Anushka and Virat.

Anvi is another name of goddess Mahalaxmi. As we know, Laxmi has come into the home of the couple in the form of this angel. Anvi also denotes someone who is Goddess of the Forest and it is assumed that people will these letters are nature lovers.

Cricketer wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives.”

Congratulations are pouring in for the couple. Brett Lee, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others have sent love.

In August 2020, both Virat and Anushka shared that they were going to be parents. “And then we were three. Arriving January 2021,” they captioned their post.