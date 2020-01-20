Bhubaneswar: Odisha cadre IAS officer Vishal Gagan has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence.

Gagan, a 1998 batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, was among 31 IAS officers who have been appointed as joint secretaries in Central government departments, as part of major bureaucratic reshuffle effected Monday. As per an order issued by the Central government, he will be the joint secretary of Defence for a period of five years. Gagan was working as special secretary in the Water Resources department of Odisha government.

Similarly, another Odisha cadre IAS officer CS Kumar, who is now under Central deputation, has been appointed as Higher Education joint secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MoHRD). Kumar was working as joint secretary in Cabinet Secretariat.