Absence of the right amount of vitamin D may result in obesity and sugar disease. Vitamin D is very important for immunity, brain and nervous system (nervous system) health. Vitamin D protects you from the risk of diseases ranging from cancer to heart.

Vitamin D is very important for health. If you want to keep your teeth and bones healthy then do not let vitamin D deficiency in the body. Presence of vitamin D protects us from many diseases.

Vitamin D plays an important role in the maintenance of calcium and phosphorus levels in the blood. Obesity starts to increase due to lack of vitamin D in the body. Lack of vitamin D can also cause stress and can make you sad. If you have pain in your bones and you are having teeth problems then these are symptoms of vitamin D deficiency.

Deficiency of Vitamin D in the body and immunity becomes weak and often fall ill. Due to lack of vitamin D, wrinkles appear on face and you start looking old even in youth. All diseases ranging from gums to bones are caused by vitamin D deficiency.

The best source of vitamin D is sunlight. If you are deficient in vitamin D, then definitely cook in the morning. Vitamin D is also found in plenty in fish. You can include fish and eggs in your diet to overcome vitamin D deficiency. Egg yolk is also a good source of vitamin D.

To overcome vitamin D deficiency, you should consume milk, curd, cheese and buttermilk and include carrots in the diet.