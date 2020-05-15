Bhubaneswar: Top bureaucrat and 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Friday COVID-19 hospitals in Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts. He was accompanied by Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra. The 5T secretary was checking the facilities available at the hospital.

Pandian, during his visit to the COVID-19 hospital at JK Pur in Rayagada found that there is no intensive care unit. He immediately asked the district collector to coordinate with the hospital authorities and set up the ICU.

During the course of his visit to Ganjam district, Pandian will tour the localities of Shergada, Hinjili, Kabisuryanagar, Aska, Polsara and Berhampur. These areas have been the worst-affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

PNN