Mumbai: Former batsman VVS Laxman believes Rishabh Pant can be a match-winner for India in the T20 format. He said that Rishabh Pant needs to be given a longer rope keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind. The 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman was recently named in the limited over squad for the upcoming five T20Is against England. He was being dropped from the white-ball leg of the Australia tour.

Pant has been in terrific form in Tests. He played a key role in India’s win in Sydney and Brisbane against Australia. He also played a similar swashbuckling innings in fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad.

“We have seen him play under pressure for Delhi Capitals and win matches. As a left-hand batsman, he gives that option where the opposition captain can feel the heat once he gets going,” Laxman said a TV show. “I think Rishabh is a great addition. I hope they (selectors) don’t judge him by one or two innings. If you’re keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, he has to be given the long rope. Once he has the security, we know that he can win matches just by himself,” Laxamn asserted.

Pant had cracked a breathtaking 101 off 118 balls to help India score 365 in the fourth Test against England. He scored 97 at Sydney and an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane that led India to a historic series win against Australia in January.

India will be taking on England in a five-match T20 International series, starting March 12.

Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, said Pant can fulfil the finisher’s role in the team along with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. “That will certainly increase the number of match-winners in the side,” Laxman said.

“If there is one batsman in the Indian batting line-up who from the first ball can play those shots is Pandya. Pant with the kind of form and maturity, he will be a match-winner,” added Laxman.