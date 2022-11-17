Jajpur: A video showing Vyasanagar Municipality Chairperson Sangita Pingua hurling a file at the executive officer of the civic body Ashok Kumar Rout has gone viral on social media, Wednesday. It is alleged that the incident which actually took place October 15 might have taken place over sharing of cut money. The video of the incident doing the rounds has sent the area’s locals abuzz. Moreover, Rout’s transfer order coming a day before the video went viral has created ripples in the political circle.

The video which went viral Wednesday shows the chairperson Pingua seeking a reply from Rout about cancellation of an application for installation of a mobile tower. Pingua said she had directed the EO to cancel the permission for installation of the tower based on the grievances of the public. “The approval was given despite my advice as it was causing inconvenience to people. The permission was cancelled later by the EO,” she said. On the other hand, Rout denied any discrepancies at work and said that he has never been irregular or erroneous on duty in his career. “I will certainly move my seniors seeking justice in this case,” he said.