Taj Mahal, one of the most famous monuments in the world, is widely recognised for its breathtaking architecture and historical significance. Commissioned by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1632 as a mausoleum for his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, it stands as a symbol of love and an architectural marvel.

However, a report has resurfaced suggesting that the Taj Mahal was originally known by a different name.

Some reports and historical discussions indicate that it was initially called “Rauza-i-Munawwara,” which translates to “Illuminated Tomb” in Persian.

While this theory has been referenced by researchers and historical texts, there is no official verification to confirm it as the monument’s original name.

UNESCO recognizes the Taj Mahal as “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of world heritage.” It credits Shah Jahan with its construction, stating that work began in 1632 and was completed in phases by 1653.

While the claim about an earlier name remains unverified, it continues to spark curiosity and debate. Whether or not the Taj Mahal was ever officially known as “Rauza-i-Munawwara,” its legacy as one of the greatest architectural achievements in history remains undisputed.

PNN