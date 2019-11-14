Shillong: President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday appointed Wanlura Diengdoh, a senior judicial officer, as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq would administer Diengdoh the oath of office and secrecy November 15.

Diengdoh will be the third from Khasis, an indigenous ethnic group of Meghalaya, to be sworn in as a judge of High Court.

The first Khasi was Justice Beryl Lamare, who was the judge of the Gauhati High Court and followed by Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew, who is the incumbent judge of the Meghalaya High Court.

October 15, the Supreme Court Collegium has also approved of a proposal for appointment of Diengdoh as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court.

Diengdoh is currently serving as District and Sessions Judge, East Khasi Hills. Prior to this, he had served the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority.

He joined judicial service in 2000 as additional district and sessions judge. Diengdoh had also held the post of Registrar General of Meghalaya High Court.