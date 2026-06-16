Keonjhar: A man wanted in several criminal cases was injured in a gunfight with police in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Tuesday, an official statement said.

The injured person was identified as Pravat Mallick, it said.

“During a raid near Mahuldiha Water Tank, Belda, Keonjhar, the accused suddenly retrieved a concealed country-made firearm and fired one round at the police party with the intention to kill the police personnel,” the police said in a statement.

“The police retaliated, resulting in injury to the accused below the knee,” the statement said, adding that the accused was immediately overpowered, disarmed, and shifted to hospital for treatment.

A country-made firearm and robbery-related cash were recovered and seized from the spot, and a fresh case has been registered at Keonjhar Sadar Police station under relevant provisions of the BNS and Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend other associates and recover the remaining stolen property.

The police said the accused is involved in more than 40 criminal cases relating to robbery, theft and other serious offences. During interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the armed robbery of Rs 8,18,100 and disclosed the concealment of robbery proceeds and other stolen property.