New York/Chandigarh: Gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab and who is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistani group BKI, has been arrested in the US, officials said Friday.

Passia alias Jora, who had illegally entered the US, was arrested by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento, the US federal law enforcement agency said.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said the arrest is a “major milestone in the success of war against terror”, adding the matter has been taken up with the central government and efforts are on to extradite Passia.

He said between 2023-2025, Passia played a “central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion across Punjab and other states”.

“Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture,” FBI Sacramento said in a statement on X.

Agents from the FBI’s Legal Attache office in New Delhi informed Sacramento that Passi was wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, FBI Sacramento said.

“He had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications. This case reinforces the importance of international cooperation in apprehending those who threaten global security,” it said.

Official sources in Punjab said Passia is wanted for orchestrating 16 terror attacks, including 14 grenade strikes in the state and is also suspected to have collaborated with Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

In January, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on Passia in connection with a hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh in September last year.

Passia and Pakistan-based designated BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda were among the four accused named in a charge sheet in the case by the NIA.

Punjab Police investigation had found that Passia provided the accused with explosives, weapons and logistical support through his local associates.

The September 2024 attack was intended to target a retired Punjab Police officer, who the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

A total of 33 FIRs have been registered at different police stations and 10 look out circulars have been issued against Passia, according to a dossier prepared by Punjab Police.

Hailing from village Pashia in Amritsar district, Passia had left for Dubai in April 2018 and returned to India in February 2019. He went to London in October in 2020 and thereafter moved to the US.

Passia was initially aligned with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang members including the US- based associates Darmanjot Singh (Darman Kahlon) and Amritpal Singh (Amrit Bal).

This affiliation with the Bhagwanpuria gang marks the inception of Passia’s involvement in organized crime, laying the foundation for his subsequent collaboration with Rinda.

Rinda, lately, roped in Passia for execution of terror attacks in the state.

Between September and October 2023, Passia, in collusion with Rinda, orchestrated a series of extortion and terror activities in Punjab, India, according to the dossier.

They targeted liquor contractors and businessmen by making extortion calls and executing arson and shooting incidents at liquor vends in Batala and Amritsar to instill fear and force compliance.

Several terror and criminal modules backed by the Rinda-Passia network were busted by Punjab Police. The modules were raised to target leaders of Hindu groups, police establishments, serving and retired Punjab Police officers, processions carried out by Hindu groups, liquor contractors from Amritsar-Batala region for execution to raise funds for terrorism.

The alliance between Passia and Rinda led to the formation of a nefarious network aimed at executing acts of terror across Punjab.

Passia’s collaboration with Rinda intensifies the gravity of his actions.

His participation in planning and orchestrating terror modules aimed at targeting key figures in Punjab underscores a significant threat.

Between late 2024 and early 2025, BKI orchestrated a series of 16 terror attacks across Punjab, including 14 hand grenade assaults, one improvised explosive device (IED) attack, and one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) strikes targeting police establishment and officials’ residences.

A notable incident involved the planting of an IED near Ajnala Police Station on November 23, 2024 and a RPG (rocket propelled grenade) attack on police establishment Qila Lal Singh in Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of 6 and 7 April.

These attacks were coordinated by Passia under the direction of Rinda, and in collaboration with his other US-based associates – Gurdev Singh Jaisal Pehalwan, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawanshehria and Germany-based Swaran Singh alias Jeevan Faujia, along with their local accomplices, the dossier said.

The Rinda-Passia network has been recruiting juveniles, often struggling with drug addiction, to carry out terrorist activities in exchange for money and narcotics.

In December 2024, Punjab Police arrested a 17-year-old involved in planting an IED at Ajnala Police Station, who confessed to being lured into the operation with promises of drugs and cash.

PTI