Berhampur: Twenty-six-year-old SR Toshali, who secured eighth rank in the Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) Examination, Sunday said she was shaken by the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and it motivated her to pursue law to provide justice to women and children victims of such incidents.

Toshali, who hails from Berhampur, cracked the OJS Exam, 2022 conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The result was declared December 27 this year.

Toshali, the daughter of a retired judicial officer, told PTI, “I was in class 11 when the Nirbhaya case shook the entire nation. Like other sensitive people, I was very saddened by the incident. It motivated me to join judicial service so that I could provide justice to victims of such heinous crimes.”

Toshali is currently pursuing her second-year master’s degree in law at Lingaraj Law College here.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped inside a moving bus in Delhi December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

After completing class 12 from Khallikote Junior College here, Toshali joined the University Law College of Utkal University to pursue BA.

She cracked the prestigious judicial service examination in her second attempt. Last time, she had cleared the written test but failed the interview.

“I worked harder than last year. This time, I was confident of clearing the examination but did not think that I would secure this position,” she added.

