Chattogram: He is not the quintessential power-hitter. But, keeping in mind the Indian team’s requirements ahead of next year’s World Cup, Washington Sundar is working ‘specifically’ on how to hit the ball long and hard. Washington Sundar is known to rely more on timing and placement. However, Washington has also played a few blinders, the most recent coming in the tour of New Zealand. And who can forget his 14-ball 40 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

“That’s the role I have been getting in the last few years or so. That’s what that particular position demands, and I have working quite specifically that way. Whatever positions demand me to do, I have been practicing that way. I have been working in those specific manners,” Washington said on the eve of the third ODI against Bangladesh here.

Washington is happy that his hard work is reaping dividends. “I am glad that all the hard work has been coming good in the last few months or so. Hopefully, I will continue to do really well in the coming months and years as well,” the all-rounder pointed out.

Washington has picked up five wickets in the two preceding matches of the series which India have already lost. He is looking to be the player for all situations and positions.

“It was a great opportunity for me in last game. With the World Cup next year, I want to be the player who could play in any situation, in any sort of combinations, and wherever the team need. To win games, wherever they ask me to play, I will play. That’s the kind of player I want to be,” asserted Washington.

“I want to be able to contribute to my potential, contribute in a way that the team get to win most of the games. I just want to be in the present and keep doing well, keep getting better in every aspect of the game,” he added.

India lost both their matches in Bangladesh from winning positions. They had the hosts at 136 for nine in a chase of 187 in the opener. In the second game they had reduced Bangladesh to 69 for six before letting them off the hook to make 271 for seven.

“To be honest, we had our opportunities in both the games, First game, they needed about 50 runs to win with one wicket and we had a good opportunity. And even the last game, we had a good opportunity. However, we failed to win at the critical moments and that cost us the game,” lamented Washington.

Washington however, was all praise for the Bangladesh side. “Bangladesh are a high-quality side, especially at home, I think they have lost only one series at home, to England. They had a good run in the T20 World Cup,” also.

The struggling and depleted Indian team will be determined to avoid the ignominy of a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series here Saturday.

“Every game is an opportunity for us to keep getting better, to get the right rhythm, and obviously, perform really well as a team. There is not going to be many games in the next 10 months or so, so every game is very important for us. We want to play a very good brand of cricket no matter who we are playing,” asserted Washington.

Washington has battled a spate of injuries before forcing his way back into the Indian team. “Definitely it was quite disappointing with the few injuries that I have had in the past. I just want to live in the present, I am getting opportunities, really want to perform and win games for India consistently. In that manner things will be very bright for me and we as a team will also be very consistent,” he signed off.