A delightful moment of celebration was captured on camera as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen dancing with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to the popular track ‘Angaro Ka Ambar Sa’ from the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The joyous moment took place during the engagement ceremony of their daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, Thursday evening in Delhi.

The couple was seen enjoying the high-energy song — originally picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna — at the five-star Shangri-La Eros Hotel, where the engagement function was held.

Watch the viral clip:

Harshita Kejriwal marries college friend Sambhav Jain

On Friday, April 18, Harshita Kejriwal tied the knot with her long-time partner, Sambhav Jain, at a private ceremony held at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The venue also serves as the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister when in the national capital.

Harshita and Sambhav first met as students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. While Harshita pursued Chemical Engineering, Sambhav is now working as a project management consultant with a private firm. The couple has also co-founded a healthcare start-up Basil Health.

Harshita, the elder of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal’s two children, began her professional journey as an Associate Consultant with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram after graduating in 2018. Her younger brother, Pulkit, is also currently studying at IIT Delhi.

While Kejriwal is usually in the news for political developments, this candid glimpse into his personal life has struck a chord with many. Social media users appreciated seeing the former Chief Minister in a light-hearted moment, calling it a refreshing change from the usual political spotlight.

PNN