A recent Oval Office meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become the centre of global attention, not only for the leaders’ heated exchange but also for the candid reactions of Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova.

Footage from the encounter has rapidly circulated online, highlighting the escalating tensions and the ambassador’s visible dismay.

The meeting, initially intended to finalise a mineral rights agreement granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth elements, quickly deteriorated into a confrontational spectacle.

President Trump chastised Zelenskyy for perceived ingratitude towards US support, accusing him of “gambling with World War III” and being “disrespectful.” In response, Zelenskyy challenged Trump’s favourable stance toward Russia, cautioning against trusting President Vladimir Putin and asserting that the US “should not compromise with a killer.”

Amid this escalating discourse, Ambassador Markarova’s reactions were notably expressive. Seated near the leaders, she was seen nodding in agreement with Zelenskyy’s points and, at one juncture, placing her head in her hands – a gesture that swiftly became a focal point on social media platforms. Users worldwide have shared and commented on the clip, interpreting her demeanour as a mix of frustration and embarrassment over the unfolding diplomatic debacle.

The viral video of Ukrainian Ambassador’s facepalm moment was shared on ‘X’ by Chief Political Correspondent of Bloomberg TV Annmarie Hordern.

The reaction of Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, during the heated exchange between Trump and Zelenskiy. pic.twitter.com/OA8UJlEHRc — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) February 28, 2025

The confrontation culminated with President Trump abruptly terminating the meeting, leading to the cancellation of the anticipated mineral deal. Zelenskyy was escorted out of the White House without any agreement in place.

Who is Oksana Markarova?

Oksana Markarova has been Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States since February 2021. She holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Environmental Science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, and a Master of Public Affairs in public finance from Indiana University. Prior to her diplomatic role, she served as Ukraine’s Minister of Finance from 2018 to 2020.

As the video of Ambassador Markarova’s reaction continues to gain traction online, it underscores the profound challenges and emotional toll faced by diplomats amidst geopolitical upheavals.

