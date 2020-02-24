Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Monday tried their hands at spinning the ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram here.

Accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US president and his wife went around the Ashram, before resuming the road show from the airport to the Motera stadium.

“To my great friend Prime Minister Naredra Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit,” Trump wrote in the Ashram visitors’ book.

President Trump & First Lady Melania Trump remove their shoes & spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram in India as children sing pic.twitter.com/oliOBIqCJy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 24, 2020

The US President was briefed about Gandhiji and the importance of charkha as a symbol of self-reliance.

Trump reached Ahmedabad at 11.37 am for the first leg of his India visit.

PTI