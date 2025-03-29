A viral video capturing the moment an earthquake jolted a rooftop pool in Bangkok is doing the rounds on various social media platforms, leaving netizens stunned.

The viral video, recorded atop a luxury hotel, shows a seemingly tranquil afternoon turning into a scene straight out of a disaster movie.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a user ID ‘@TendenciaenXHoy’.

Terremoto en tailandia desde la altura de un edificio, que locura#earthquake #Terremoto pic.twitter.com/mGQS5Ts5W3 — ¿Por qué es tendencia Colombia? (@TendenciaenXHoy) March 29, 2025

The viral video begins with a couple lounging on a pool pillow, blissfully unaware of the catastrophe about to unfold. The man, resting over the woman in a bikini, enjoys a peaceful nap while an elderly man nearby soaks in the breathtaking city skyline. Suddenly, the earth trembles, and chaos erupts.

Within seconds, the once-serene pool turns into a churning whirlpool. Waves crash violently, tossing the floating pillow like a toy in a storm. The elderly man immediately senses danger, scrambling towards safety, while the couple frantically tries to regain balance. As the violent tremors persist, they stumble repeatedly, slipping on the slick poolside floor in their desperate attempt to escape.

After a tense struggle, the pair finally make it inside the hotel, drenched and shaken. Meanwhile, their pool pillow is hurled across the rooftop, nosediving to the ground. The viral video has since garnered millions of views, with social media users shocked by the sheer force of nature.

This terrifying moment came as a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, with tremors felt across Bangkok and other parts of Thailand. The catastrophe has claimed over 1,000 lives in Myanmar, with emergency crews continuing rescue efforts.

In Thailand, authorities report six fatalities, 26 injuries, and 47 people still missing, many from a collapsed construction site near the bustling Chatuchak Market.

PNN