Cuttack: The ongoing 2nd ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium was unexpectedly halted in the 7th over during the second innings due to a floodlight malfunction. With India at 48 runs for the loss of no wickets, the match came to an abrupt stop as one of the stadium’s floodlights went out completely, plunging the field into darkness.

The incident occurred at 6.1 overs, with the Indian openers in the middle, looking solid against the English bowlers. The crowd, initially unaware of the cause, grew puzzled as the bright floodlights flickered once and then failed altogether. Umpires immediately stopped play as the players stood on the field and later left the ground, waiting for instructions from the ground officials.

Despite the emergency lighting coming on briefly, the full floodlights, necessary for the continuation of the game, remained out. The disruption caused confusion among the spectators and broadcasters, and cricket fans across the world were left hanging on what seemed like an endless delay.

It is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

PNN