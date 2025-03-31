Having fun and cracking jokes is very common at weddings, as family members stay under one roof for customs and rituals. Especially during Varmala (a significant ritual where the bride and groom exchange garlands), friends and family of the couple tease them to create memories.

In some weddings, during Varmala, the bride and groom are lifted onto shoulders. However, at times, things don’t go as planned. One such viral video is making waves on social media, where an unexpected moment during Varmala has left people laughing uncontrollably.

In the video, the Varmala ritual is underway, and the bride and groom are lifted so they can exchange garlands. But just then, something happens that completely changes the atmosphere.

As soon as the couple is lifted into the air, their heads hit the ceiling, causing them to lose balance. Both suddenly fall, and while the groom’s friends manage to catch him, the bride lands face-first, ending up upside down.

This hilarious video was shared on Instagram from an account named @laxmi.ghosh and went viral in no time.

Users flooded the comment section with reactions. One user wrote, “These friends created havoc at the wedding.” Another commented, “Poor bride, she didn’t even get a chance to recover.”