Bhubaneswar: While people in low-lying areas are in panic due to the flood-like situation across several districts of Odisha, the fire fighters are on their toes to rescue the people of the state who have been trapped in the flood waters.

Several incidents have come to light wherein the fire fighters have saved the lives of people and livestock across the state.

Most notably, the fire fighters, by their quick and timely response, have saved a septuagenarian couple from Rasgobindapur in Mayurbhanj district. They were successful in rescuing an old couple from getting swept away in the flood waters thus saving two valuable human lives.

In another instance, the fire service personnel rescued two bulls and their owner from drowning in Madhapur village under Bhapur block in Nayagarh district. Sources said, Panchu Gochi of the village got trapped in the strong water currents while he had taken his bullock to the nearest Mahanadi River in order to bathe them. The Bhapur fire personnel reached the spot and rescued them after locals informed them regarding this.

Appreciation for @OdishaFS_HGs_CD personnel of Bhapur Fire Station for quick response and successful execution of rescue operation to save precious lives from drowning in Mahanadi river in Nayagarh district. #OdishaCares https://t.co/GjbBd8N5lj — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 27, 2020

Similarly, the firemen of Jajpur Fire Station also saved 45 people from various villages of Jajpur district as they had been waterlogged due to flood water in Baitarani.

In Mayurbhanj district, rescue drive by fire team saw the distribution of relief material such as food items to the people of heavy rain affected and isolated areas in coordination with the local district administration.

PNN