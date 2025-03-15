A CCTV footage is doing the rounds on various social media platforms that resonates the utility of self-defence techniques, especially for women.

The viral CCTV footage begins with a woman — formally dressed — standing in an elevator, holding her phone horizontally, lost in whatever she is watching. The doors slide open, and a man walks in, and his intentions are clear within seconds.

At first, he inches closer, his gaze fixated on the woman’s neck. Without warning, he leans in, attempting to plant an uninvited kiss. The woman tenses, subtly shifting to the other side to create distance. But he is persistent. Like a predator, he follows her, closing the gap once again.

Realising something is off, the woman puts her phone away. Her posture straightens, her body language shifts and she’s alert. Then it happens. The man brazenly reaches out to grope her.

Before he can even react, a stinging slap echoes through the confined space. The man stumbles back, startled. But he is not ready to back down just yet. He steps forward.

In a flash, the woman’s knee flies upward, landing a brutal, pinpoint strike to his groin. He gasps, doubling over in sheer agony. But she’s not done. She drives his face straight into her knee. His body crumples, his legs give out, and he crashes to the elevator floor, barely conscious.

The woman calmly presses the exit button, steps out, and walks away, leaving him sprawled on the ground, dazed and humiliated.

The internet has since exploded with reactions, hailing the woman as a self-defence icon.

PNN