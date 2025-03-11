The internet is once again baffled by a viral video that has left millions of viewers questioning reality. Shared by Twitter user Massimo, the clip has racked up over 5.7 million views and 23,000 likes, with people debating whether it’s real or just another internet hoax.

The video showcases a seemingly hypnotised chicken that refuses to move after a simple yet bizarre trick.

In the clip, one man firmly holds the chicken’s head down, making sure its beak touches the sandy ground. Another man then draws a straight line in front of the chicken, starting from its beak and extending outward.

Once the line is complete, the first man lifts his hand, and to everyone’s amazement, the chicken remains completely still, as if frozen in time. But the real twist comes moments later—when the drawn line is erased, the chicken suddenly snaps out of its trance and runs away.

Watch the viral video here:

Fun fact A chicken can be hypnotized with its head down near the ground, by drawing a line along the ground starting at the beak and extending straight outward in front of the chicken.pic.twitter.com/dJSsbYvOvM — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 9, 2025



Internet reacts: Mind control or just a trick?

As expected, the video has sparked a wave of reactions across social media. Some users were left in disbelief, while others found the situation hilarious. One user humorously commented, “Tried it, it works. Chicken still there after a week, saving on food.” While many are eager to test the trick themselves, others are questioning whether this is an actual case of hypnosis or just an instinctual response from the chicken.

So, is this real hypnosis or just a strange chicken behavior? While we couldn’t verify the complete facts behind this viral video, one thing is certain—it has successfully captured the internet’s attention!

PNN