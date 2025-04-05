A viral video capturing a road rage incident has stunned viewers and sparked outrage across social media platforms.

The viral video, which begins with a young woman unleashing fury on a car, quickly spirals into a terrifying, near-fatal attack involving a furious driver, a smashed windshield, and a pedestrian caught in the crossfire.

The clip begins with a woman, visibly enraged, slamming the windshield of a car using one of her high heels as an improvised weapon. She strikes repeatedly and even attempts to wrench open the driver’s side door, nearly succeeding before chaos erupts.

In a flash, the driver — apparently done with playing sitting duck — slams the accelerator and veers sharply to the left, his car missing the furious woman by a whisker and ramming onto the footpath. In the heat of the moment, he strikes a passerby, triggering even more mayhem.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Crazy Clips’.

They could not believe their eyes pic.twitter.com/gEbA17mJJC — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) March 17, 2025

The stunned man, now injured and enraged, charges at the car. The driver, far from backing down, slams the vehicle into reverse at breakneck speed, barely avoiding another collision.

As the man rushes toward the reversing vehicle, the driver suddenly races forward again in what looks like a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Moments later, the driver halts briefly, only to reverse again, this time with clear intent. His target is now the pedestrian. The man attempts to flee across the road, but in a heart-stopping moment, the car barrels into him with devastating force. The impact launches the victim into a roadside electricity pole, leaving bystanders screaming in horror.

Miraculously, the man survives the horrific hit, though he is visibly injured.

One ‘X’ user wrote: “People are so angry these days,” while another commented: “That’s really scary!”

This road rage nightmare has become a chilling reminder that tempers on the road can turn deadly in the blink of an eye.

