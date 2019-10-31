Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is all praises for his friend Shah Rukh Khan as the latter reportedly rescued Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand from a fire incident during the Bachchan Diwali bash.

Salman Wednesday took to Instagram and complimented SRK for his heroic act. He even posted a short clip from SRK’s film “Happy New Year” in which Shah Rukh’s shirt goes up in flames in dream sequence of Deepika Padukone’s.

Adding a voice over to the video, Salman said: “Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bujha ke, bachaata hai.”

This gesture has left the Salman-SRK’s swooning.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Archana’s dress caught fire from a diya. Shah Rukh, who was present saved Archana and even used his coat to douse the flames.

Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even SRK too sustained some minor burns.

IANS