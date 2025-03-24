Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers Sunday vandalised a hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show with ‘gaddar’ (traitor) jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was filmed, police said.

The vandals ransacked Hotel Unicontinental in Khar area where the show was shot and sought an FIR be lodged against Kamra.

According to a police official, the party workers reached the auditorium of the hotel after a video of Kamra’s jibe against Shinde went viral on social media.

The video was also posted on X by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut by saying “Kunal Ka Kamal”.

Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film “Dil To Pagal Hai”, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra that he will be chased by Sena workers throughout the country. “You will be forced to flee India,” he said in a video message.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday night, called the attack on the studio cowardly.

In his post on X, Thackeray said, “Mindhe’s (read Shinde) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath mindhe, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone.”

“By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe,” he said. Thackeray always uses the Marathi word “Mindhe” while referring to Eknath Shinde to taunt him, as it means subservient.

