Mumbai: Actor Tanushree Dutta, who sparked India’s #MeToo movement in 2018, has alleged ongoing harassment at her home, breaking down in a video posted Tuesday night. Dutta said the harassment has left her physically and emotionally drained, adding that she plans to file a formal police complaint.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, the visibly distressed actor claimed she has faced continuous harassment since speaking out publicly in 2018. “I am being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops, and they told me to go to the police station to lodge a complaint. I’ll probably do that tomorrow—I’m not well,” she said.

Dutta, 40, further claimed that her health has deteriorated due to the prolonged stress. “I’ve been harassed so much over the last 4–5 years that I’ve developed Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. I can’t do anything—my house is a mess,” she said, alleging that maids were “planted” in her home, leading to theft and other disturbances.

She also shared another video with loud banging noises heard in the background. Captioning it, Dutta wrote that she had endured such sounds nearly every day since 2020. “I got tired of complaining to the building management and gave up a few years ago,” she stated.

Claiming the harassment has severely impacted her mental health, she added that she chants Hindu mantras to cope with the anxiety. “Yesterday I posted about it, and today this happened. Now people should understand what I’ve been going through,” she said, adding that more details will be included in her FIR.

Public reactions to her videos have been largely sympathetic, with many praising her for speaking out once again.

Dutta made national headlines in 2018 when she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. The case triggered widespread conversation about workplace harassment in India. She also accused director Vivek Agnihotri of inappropriate conduct on the sets of Chocolate, a claim he denied. Patekar was later cleared by the police.

No official response has yet been issued by authorities regarding Dutta’s latest complaint.

PNN