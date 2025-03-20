Once a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry, Tanushree Dutta made headlines for her bold performances and later for spearheading India’s #MeToo movement. From filing an FIR against Rakhi Sawant to speaking candidly about her past and future, Dutta’s life is anything but ordinary. But where is she now?

In an interview with News18 last year, the actress had revealed that she was offered a project by a #MeToo accused, saying he wanted to whitewash his image by working with her. In the interview, she had shared that she refused to work on the project as she didn’t want to set a wrong precedent.

On the personal front, Dutta had expressed openness to embracing love and companionship. As per a report by The Times Of India dated October 1, 2023, Dutta shared, “I have not married because I have not met the person I will be confident to be with for the next 30-40 years. I don’t want to be stuck.”

Crowned Miss India Universe in 2004, Dutta transitioned into the film industry with notable performances in films like “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” and “Chocolate.” However, her career trajectory shifted following allegations of sexual harassment against veteran actor Nana Patekar in 2018, a move that significantly contributed to India’s #MeToo movement.

In October 2023, Dutta filed a First Information Report (FIR) against fellow actress Rakhi Sawant, accusing her of causing psychological trauma during the 2018 #MeToo movement. Dutta alleged that Sawant’s public statements led to personal and professional setbacks, including the collapse of a potential marriage.

Addressing the media outside Oshiwara Police Station, Dutta stated, “I went through a lot of emotional and psychological trauma because of Rakhi. She had said such terrible things about me. I couldn’t take it.”

This legal action is intertwined with the past controversy. In 2008, during the filming of “Horn Ok Please,” Dutta accused Patekar of inappropriate behaviour, leading to her replacement by Sawant for an item song. The allegations resurfaced in 2018, propelling India’s #MeToo movement. However, in 2019, Mumbai Police filed a ‘B’ summary report, citing insufficient evidence against Patekar, a move Dutta criticized as a failure of the legal system.

It can be mentioned here that a magistrate court rejected the protest petition filed by Dutta in March 2025. In the petition, the actor had opposed the closure report filed by the Mumbai police, which said that the FIR registered by her against Patekar and others was malicious and false.

