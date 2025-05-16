Suppose you go to a street shop to have a kachori (Street food). What would happen if you asked the shopkeeper for curry four times in exchange for one kachori? Obviously, the shopkeeper would either ask you to leave or get upset. One such video is going viral on social media, in which a shopkeeper gets so frustrated with a customer that he ends up folding his hands in exasperation.

The viral video is from a kachori shop where a customer repeatedly asks for curry four times for just one kachori. The shopkeeper, visibly annoyed, folds his hands and refuses to take money from the customer, asking only one thing, “Brother, please don’t come here again to eat kachori.”

In the video, before taking the kachori, the customer asks how many times he can get curry. The shopkeeper replies, “Until the kachori is finished, you will keep getting curry.” Taking this literally, the customer tests the shopkeeper and asks for curry four times. After finishing the kachori, when he asks for another one, the shopkeeper folds his hands in disbelief. The funny exchange between the customer and the shopkeeper will leave you laughing.

The video was posted on social media from an account named @mohbhangpiya. Many users found it hilarious and flooded the comment section with funny remarks. One user wrote, “Once, three friends did the same, the other stood there with folded hands.” Another said, “Brother, I made a mistake by coming here, I won’t return again.”