Mumbai: Amid the lockdown, Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani is keeping her fans and followers entertained with her social media posts. In her latest post, she showed off her killer dance moves while grooving to Beyonce’s track “Yonce”.

Recently, Disha took to Instagram to share a video of herself flaunting amazing dance moves on “Yonce”. The video has gone viral in the virtual world.

Disha posted a video of herself performing a hip-hop routine to Beyonce’s track “Yonce”. She is seen wearing a white sports bra and a pair of camouflage cargo pants. “#beyonce Choreography #brian #quarantinelife,” the “Bharat” actress wrote along with the video.

The clip is winning hearts, and earned her a lot of love from fans and her friends, including Elli AvrRam. Disha is popular for her dancing skills and has been part of many music videos and special songs, most recent being “Do you love me” in “Baaghi 3”

On the work front, Disha was last seen in “Malang”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” starring superstar Salman Khan.