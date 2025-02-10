Chennai: International musician Ed Sheeran’s cute delivery of the chartbuster ‘Chuttamalle’ from the Telugu film Devara at a concert in Bangalore has floored a large number of fans across the country, including the film’s lead actors Jr NTR and Jahnavi Kapoor on whom the song was picturised.

Ed Sheeran, who is now on his – = / x India tour, Sunday performed in a concert in Bangalore, where he sang his first Telugu song ‘Chuttamalle’ along with Shilpa Rao, the original singer of the chartbuster.

The performance has left a large number of people impressed including the film’s lead actors.

Jr NTR, posting the clip, wrote, “Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special.”

Jahnavi too was floored by the performance. Sharing a clip of Ed Sheeran and Shilpa Rao singing the number, she wrote, “What a crossover to wake up to.”

It was not just the stars on whom the number was picturised who were impressed by the performance.

Ed Sheeran, who took to Instagram to pen his thoughts on his performance, wrote, “Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!”

Shilpa Rao responded by saying, “Artists always spread love. And it was that tonight. @teddysphotos you are coolness personified. Thank you for the love and warmth. Much love.”

Among others who were impressed with Ed Sheeran’s performance was music director A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman, who is a music director herself. Khatija posted fire smileys in response to the clip posted by Ed Sheeran, indicating that the performances on stage were exceptional. Shilpa Rao responded to Khatija Rahman’s appreciation post with a hugging smiley and a heart symbol.

IANS