Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and other medical staff around the world have been hailed as “the real heroes” for their selfless service and spirited fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a lady doctor in India decided to cheer her colleagues on the occasion of ‘Doctor’s Day’ by grooving to a Bollywood number.

“We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us even while serving the patients in this garmi-ful but oh so graceful outfit,” wrote Mumbai-based doctor Richa Negi while sharing a video of herself mimicking the dance steps of Nora Fatehi on the song ‘Garmi‘ from the movie ‘Street Dancer 3D‘. The viral clip shows the doctor dancing while wearing a PPE kit, leaving many amused.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one lakh times, with many praising the doctor for her dancing skills as well as thanking them for their service. “Great! salute to our heroes Doctors. The amazing message,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.