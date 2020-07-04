Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and other medical staff around the world have been hailed as “the real heroes” for their selfless service and spirited fight against Covid-19.
Meanwhile, a lady doctor in India decided to cheer her colleagues on the occasion of ‘Doctor’s Day’ by grooving to a Bollywood number.
We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit🤯💯 . HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation🙏🏻 . If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz🏡 . Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It💃🏻💕 . @norafatehi @varundvn @badboyshah You Guys Were So Amazing In This😻 If Only I Could Match Up To Half Of What These Guys Do Everyday👉🏻 @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @remodsouza @rahuldid @sushi1983 @suresh_kingsunited @shraddhakapoor @moonlight_chandni @iamkrutimahesh @punitjpathakofficial @perysheetal17 💙 . . PS: I Feel Like A TellyTubbie On A Mission.! . Also Thankyouuu @adityabhansali_ for editing this & @rajkeralia97 for helping me with this.!💛 . . #dance #dancer #choreography #love #norafatehi #doctorsday #instagood #instagram #bollywood
“We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us even while serving the patients in this garmi-ful but oh so graceful outfit,” wrote Mumbai-based doctor Richa Negi while sharing a video of herself mimicking the dance steps of Nora Fatehi on the song ‘Garmi‘ from the movie ‘Street Dancer 3D‘. The viral clip shows the doctor dancing while wearing a PPE kit, leaving many amused.
Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one lakh times, with many praising the doctor for her dancing skills as well as thanking them for their service. “Great! salute to our heroes Doctors. The amazing message,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.