A heartwarming and utterly astonishing video of a domesticated monkey displaying human-like skills has taken the internet by storm, racking up thousands of views and shares on various social media platforms.

In the viral video, a woman is seen lovingly instructing her pet monkey through a morning milk ritual that most toddlers would struggle with — and the primate absolutely nails it.

With the poise of a seasoned barista, the monkey first unscrews the cap of a milk bottle, gripping it firmly and turning it with surprising finesse. As the woman coos encouragement, he deftly tears apart a straw packet, just like any human would when reaching for a chilled drink. The moment of truth arrives when the owner instructs him to insert the straw into the glass. With a nod of understanding, the monkey follows through, plopping the straw perfectly into place.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Crazy Clips.’

Ok does anyone else want one? 🐒 pic.twitter.com/aKI75GIByz — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 28, 2025

Not missing a beat, he wraps his lips around the straw and begins sipping the milk with the elegance of a connoisseur. If “drinking like a gentleman” had a mascot, this monkey would take the cake.

Netizens are calling the clip “mind-blowing” and “too cute to handle”. The monkey’s intelligence and obedience have not only turned heads but also melted hearts. Some users even joked that he’s “more disciplined than most kids today”.

As the saying goes, monkey see, monkey do — but in this case, the monkey doesn’t just mimic, he masters.

PNN