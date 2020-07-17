Mumbai: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors. Amid this pandemic, most people are spending their time scrolling through endless feeds on social media.

In the past few months, many Hindi cinema fans shared old videos and photos of their favorite stars on social media.

Now Ranveer Singh has also joined this list.

Actually, a throwback video of Ranveer has gone viral on social media. The clip is from the audition tape of Ranveer’s debut film. In the video, Ranveer is seen rehearsing a scene from the film Band Baaja Baaraat.

The video features Ranveer in a white T-shirt.

In the other slides of the video, there is also the reaction of Bhumi Pednekar and the casting director.

Ranveer played the character Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. In the film, Ranveer was seen romancing with Anushka Sharma. It was from the debut film that Ranveer proved that he is a long race horse.

Ranveer has made a big name for himself in a short span of time. Ranveer’s hit list includes Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram-Leela and Simmba. Ranveer will soon be seen in film 83. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.