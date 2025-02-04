Mumbai: A heartwarming moment from the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai quickly became the talk of the town when Shah Rukh Khan, in a doting fatherly gesture, was seen adjusting his daughter Suhana’s outfit while posing for a family picture. His loving attention left Suhana blushing, and the video of the moment has since gone viral on social media.

During the Monday night event, Pathaan star announced the title of his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial project, The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The series, produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, will soon stream on Netflix later this year. Gauri and Suhana Khan also attended the event to support Aryan.

While the cast of the series remains a mystery, a special title announcement video featuring Shah Rukh and Aryan was revealed, with Aryan humorously referring to his “baap ka raj” in the industry. The series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, with Aryan also credited as a writer.

For the event, SRK opted for an all-black outfit, including a black shirt and pants. He paired his look with sunglasses.

PNN & Agencies