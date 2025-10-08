Kyiv/New Delhi: Ukraine has claimed to have captured a 22-year-old Indian national allegedly fighting for the Russian army, while the Indian government said it is verifying the report.

According to Ukrainian media outlet The Kyiv Independent, the man, identified as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein from Morbi in Gujarat, appeared in a video released by Ukraine’s 63rd Mechanised Brigade, which purportedly captured him during combat operations.

In the video, Hussein reportedly said he was studying in Russia when he was arrested on drug-related charges and sentenced to seven years in prison. He alleged that he was offered the option to join the Russian army under contract to avoid imprisonment.

#BREAKING: Ukraine’s forces capture Indian student Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein fighting for Russia! The 22-year-old from Morbi, Gujarat, went to study but was jailed on drug charges—Russia swapped his sentence for a rifle after just 16 days’ training. He surrendered after 3 days… pic.twitter.com/y7LhPWXCAm — WarMonitor🚨 (@GallopingMo) October 7, 2025

“I didn’t want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the ‘special military operation’,” Hussein was quoted as saying. He added that after 16 days of training, he was sent to the frontlines October 1, where he fought for three days before surrendering to Ukrainian troops following a dispute with his commander.

According to a report, no official communication has yet been received from the Ukrainian side.

The claim comes months after the MEA confirmed that at least 12 Indian nationals had died and 16 were missing after being misled into joining Russian forces. India has since urged Moscow to facilitate the discharge and safe return of its citizens caught in the conflict.

New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, calling for dialogue and peaceful resolution while refraining from joining sanctions against Moscow.