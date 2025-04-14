Barter between fans during the IPL season is common, and it often takes an ugly turn. A similar incident was seen during yesterday’s match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

https://twitter.com/gharkekalesh/status/1911694781790495023

A video is going viral on social media, showing a boy and a girl fighting like WWE wrestlers. The altercation reportedly began between two boys, but the girl joined in later. The fight had no umpire, no boundaries, and certainly no rules. For many in the stands, the real entertainment seemed to be off the field.

Initially, spectators assumed it was a staged prank for the camera. But the moment the girl started throwing flying punches and the boy tried to defend himself, it became clear that the situation was serious. While some bystanders rushed in to calm things down, others seized the moment to record the incident, turning this impromptu “WWE match” into a viral sensation that’s now trending more than the cricket match itself.

Social media users are reacting with humor and disbelief. One user commented, “Now in IPL, tickets should include two matches, one on the field and one in the stands.” Another wrote, “Looks like they were fans of rival teams.” Yet another said, “She’s a very dangerous woman, brother!”