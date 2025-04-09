An incident caught on camera at a local supermarket has the internet buzzing, as a heated argument between a store employee and a customer escalated from words to wallops in a matter of seconds.

The viral clip, filmed by the customer’s female partner, begins with a burly supermarket employee standing inches behind a shorter male customer near the self-checkout area. Their exchange turns aggressive as the employee yells, “You touch me one more time, I will show you your place!”

The customer, clearly cornered, retorts with “Get off me!” as tension rises.

From behind the camera, the customer’s partner pleads, “Babe, stop,” sensing the impending chaos.

The viral clip was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Insane Reality Leaks’.

Walmart employee tries to choke a customer after accusing them of not scanning at self-checkout pic.twitter.com/G2fSPxcFsv — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) April 4, 2025

According to the video, the employee accuses the couple of failing to scan items at the self-checkout—an allegation they strongly deny. Things spiral after a brief push and shove, when the employee allegedly confiscates the customer’s change and refuses to return it, even after repeated demands.

Then, all hell breaks loose.

In a shocking twist, the larger employee grabs the customer in a chokehold, attempting to overpower him. But the smaller man breaks free from his grip in a dramatic escape.

What follows is the true kicker.

The customer, summoning every ounce of fury, delivers a thunderous punch straight to the employee’s face. The big man crumples to the ground like a sack of potatoes, much to the disbelief of onlookers.

Social media is ablaze with reactions. On platform X, users are praising the customer for standing his ground.

One user commented: “He said punch me again, bro wasn’t even touching him”, while another wrote, “why do employees think they own the business?”

