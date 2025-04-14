A video from China has crawled its way across the internet — quite literally — after capturing the moment a man unboxed thousands of live cockroaches.

The viral video begins with a man opening boxes on a rural farm plot. What follows next is the stuff of nightmares: an avalanche of cockroaches swarming out in all directions, hurrying across the floor like a scene straight out of a horror movie. The moment the flaps are lifted, the roaches burst free, blanketing the ground within seconds.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Insane Reality Leaks’.

Yes, cockroach farms are real… and China’s using them for everything from meds to livestock feed 🪳 pic.twitter.com/7QfPEcK6iJ — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) April 14, 2025

The man in the viral video appears unfazed, calmly managing the situation as if it’s all in a day’s work.

The video is part of a growing industry in China where cockroaches are bred for use in traditional medicine, animal feed and even waste management. But to the untrained eye, the sight of thousands of six-legged escape artists making a run for it was enough to trigger a full-blown case of the heebie-jeebies.

Reactions on social media have been swift. Some users described the clip as “nightmare fuel,” while others couldn’t believe such a practice exists.

One commenter joked, “If you want to evict the people from the building and let them pay extra for maintenance charges while paying rent, you know what to do”

Experts say these farms are highly controlled environments, though the video raises questions about containment protocols.

PNN