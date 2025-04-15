In a viral video that’s setting the internet ablaze, a prank gone wrong has turned the tables and left one prankster red-faced, quite literally. A group known for pranks got more than they bargained for when their latest ‘scare tactic’ met its match in a sharp, no-nonsense woman.

The viral clip begins with a man wearing a white t-shirt standing unnaturally close to the wall inside an elevator, his back turned towards the entrance — a classic setup for a jump scare.

Moments later, a young woman in business formals approaches the elevator. She freezes briefly, sensing something off. Her instincts kick in and she hesitates, but curiosity or perhaps caution nudges her forward.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Idontbeliveinhumans’.

Some would say prank gone wrong, I say prank gone right…

I despise these pranksters… pic.twitter.com/kLhlIJ6PY5 — Idontbelieveinhumans (@Idontbelieveinh) May 27, 2023

She tiptoes in with eagle-eyed awareness. But as the elevator doors close, the man spins around suddenly, aiming to terrify.

Before he can utter a word, the woman, reacting in a split second, pulls out pepper spray and lets him have it right in the eyes. The man stumbles back, clutching his face, coughing and rubbing his eyes in pain as the woman exits swiftly, leaving the elevator in chaos.

As the video spreads like wildfire, netizens are divided; some are applauding the woman’s swift self-defence, while others are calling out prank culture for crossing the line. Either way, one thing is clear: this prankster picked the wrong elevator ride.

‘X’ users have justified the woman’s act and blamed the prankster for his misfortune.

One user wrote, “Although pranks are usually light-hearted and kind, this is not one of those.”

Another user commented, “He deserved it”.

This incident is a timely reminder: not everyone’s idea of humour lands and sometimes, it backfires painfully.

PNN