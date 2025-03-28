Mathura: Many incidents of fights are reported every day, not only on the roads of Uttar Pradesh but also in schools. One such video has emerged from the Chhata area of Mathura district.

In the viral video, a fierce fight is seen between an Anganwadi worker and a teacher. Both are grabbing each other’s hair, and this entire drama unfolds inside the school while the children watch as spectators.

Following this incident, the reputation of the teacher and the school has been tarnished once again. The video has been shared on social media with the handle @WeUttarPradesh.

#मथुरा: आंगनवाड़ी सहायिका और शिक्षिका के बीच मारपीट, बच्चों के सामने हुआ हंगामा, वीडियो वायरल। मथुरा जनपद के छाता क्षेत्र में एक आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र पर हैरान कर देने वाली घटना सामने आई, जहां आंगनवाड़ी सहायिका और शिक्षिका आपस में भिड़ गईं। दोनों के बीच जमकर गाली-गलौज और मारपीट हुई,… pic.twitter.com/duhGFOLeay — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) March 27, 2025

The two women, one a teacher and the other an Anganwadi worker, fought openly in front of the children, raising serious concerns. When teachers and school staff behave like this, who will guide the children on the right path?

After the video of the fight went viral, reports suggest that the administration has launched an investigation. Authorities have assured that action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry.